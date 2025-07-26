'The standard of entries was nothing short of stunning' - Judges of town's floral competition blown away by displays

Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton and Councillor Roy Aldcroft judged entries for Market Drayton In Bloom on Tuesday.

Market Drayton Town Council has thanked everyone who has entered the floral competition this year, saying there were some "wonderful gardens".

Councillor Roy Aldcroft (right) judged entries for Market Drayton In Bloom

Mayor Tim Manton said: "It was an honour and a privilege, together with Councillor Roy Aldcroft to judge the 2025 Market Drayton In Bloom competition. The standard of entries was nothing short of stunning!

"From the smallest to the largest, the effort people put into making their gardens, patios, hanging baskets and allotments were super-human, it was incredibly difficult to judge with such a high standard.

Mayor Tim Manton (left) judged entries on Tuesday

"I’d like to congratulate all entrants, you are a credit to the work you have done and a credit to Market Drayton, and to say in my view, although there must be a winner, there were certainly, by no means, any single entrant that did not deserve to win their category."