Popular Market Drayton Chinese takeaway property sold to 'regional investor' after owners call it quits

The Mings House takeaway at 8-8a Cheshire Street was snapped up by an unnamed regional investor, having been advertised for offers around £55,000.

The building has operated as Mings House takeaway since 2003, but is now set to close after more than 20 years in the town due to the retirement of the present owners.

No indication has been given by the new owners of a potential future use of the building.

Mings House, Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

The mid-terrace property occupies a prominent commercial location in Cheshire Street, close to the junction with High Street in the centre of Market Drayton. The three-storey building also features residential accommodation on the upper floors.

The property currently has consent for use as a hot food takeway business but agent Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR) said the building would be suitable for "other potential purposes" subject to planning.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property proved attractive for both owner occupiers and investors ahead of a sale being completed to a regional investor.

“It has the benefit of an established A5 planning consent and is considered suitable for a continuation of the current use or other potential purposes, subject to planning.”