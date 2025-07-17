Visitor numbers on the rise in 'vibrant and welcoming' market towns as Shropshire enjoys tourism boost

Shropshire’s visitor economy has seen healthy growth in spend, employment, and accommodation stays over the last 12 months, according to latest industry statistics published by Visit Shropshire.

Overall, tourism spending in the county grew by 4.2 per cent in the last year, with a total impact of £910.5 million generated by upwards of 10.5 million visitors to the region.

Big winners in the sector were glamping sites and self catering accommodation, which saw visitors rise by more than 5 per cent, while serviced accommodation saw a more modest rise of 3.4 per cent.

Ginger and Spice Festival in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

But while 'honey pot' destinations such as Shrewsbury, Telford and the Shropshire Hills benefited most from rising levels of tourist spending, the county's smaller market towns also saw a boost, with destinations such as Market Drayton also noting a rise in footfall, longer dwell times, and growth among higher-income visitor groups - all signaling improving engagement and quality of visits.

The number of tourists visiting Market Drayton rose to 180,327 in May 2025, up from the same period in the previous year.

Statistics for May 2025 showed a healthy 21.9 per cent of visitors spent between 60 and 90 minutes in the town centre – a prime duration for shopping, eating, and exploring - while market research statistics gathered on income groups from visitors to the town indicated growing interest from more affluent visitors.

Market Drayton mayor Tim Manton said the figures were "fantastic" - and paid tribute to the effort of the town's independent businesses in promoting the area as a tourist hub.

"I'm absolutely delighted, month on month the figures get better and that proves that not only is Shropshire an emerging destination, but our market towns and especially Market Drayton are a pull for visitors.

"We're on an upward trajectory, and for the town's independent businesses and shops: you guys are the lifeblood of Market Drayton and it's paying off, folks. Keep up the good work."

A slight drop in the proportion of visitors from within three miles also suggests Market Drayton is drawing more visitors from further afield.

Helen McCabe, from town business support and tourism organisation Make it Market Drayton, said the increase showed the town was becoming a "vibrant and welcoming" place for visitors from further afield.

"Market Drayton is proud to be a well-established destination, known for its unique blend of independent shops, cafes, and local events that give the town its character," she said.

"The recent rise in visitor numbers shows more people are choosing to spend time here, whether joining us for events and activities, going for walks by the canal, soaking in the atmosphere, or tasting our famous gingerbread.

"This growth is a real boost for local businesses, helping sustain jobs and encouraging investment in the town’s facilities and community spirit. With visitors staying longer and enjoying all that Market Drayton has to offer, we’re excited to see the town continue to thrive as a vibrant and welcoming place for everyone."

The numbers, produced by industry statistics firm Global Tourism Solutions, also show that direct spending in Shropshire increased to £679.9 million, a rise of 4.3 per cent in 2024 from 2023.