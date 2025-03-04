New CCTV image released of missing Market Drayton woman as search continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police are continuing to search for Christine Fish, a 55-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Market Drayton since last Wednesday (February 26).

The new image shows Christine walking out of the Blacks store in Shoplatch, Shrewsbury, around 9.15am on Friday, February 28.

West Mercia Police have released this CCTV image of missing woman Christine Fish, last seen in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

She bought a new black jacket, which police said she may now be wearing.

It’s also believed her phone was used in Sutton Hill,Telford, around 4pm yesterday afternoon (March 3).

Christine is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, slim build, with grey shoulder length hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, Lilo and Stitch jumper, a purple/black coloured Regatta coat, black jeans and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan said: “We are releasing this image hoping that someone may have seen Christine and provide us with information that could help find her. We know she has been to Shrewsbury and Telford, and she could well move on to somewhere else.

"We, along with Christine’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and ask that you contact us with any detail, however small you feel that may be”.

If you see Christine or have any information that would help find her, please contact Shrewsbury Police on 01743 264807 and quote incident 00573_i of the 28 February.