Police appeal for help to find missing Market Drayton woman last seen on Wednesday
Police are appealing for help to find a Market Drayton woman who has been reported missing.
Christine Fish was last seen in the Market Drayton area at about 6.30pm on Wednesday (February 26).
Christine, who is 55, is described as white, 5'7" tall, of a slim build, with grey, shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, Lilo and Stitch jumper, purple/black Regatta coat. black jeans and trainers.
She was reported missing on Friday (February 28).
West Mercia Police officers are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help to find her.
Anyone with information should contact Shrewsbury Police on 01743 264807 and quote incident 00573_I_28022025.