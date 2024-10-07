Air fryer warning after firefighters reveal pictures of devastating kitchen blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire firefighters from Hodnet were called to a blaze in a kitchen – and have now posted images of the aftermath.

An update issued by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says it believes an air fryer was responsible for the fire, but thankfully working smoke alarms alerted the residents to the danger.

The fire service has now issued a series of pointers for homeowners to avoid potential disaster.

A post from the service said: "Hodnet firefighters attended a property fire, luckily it was contained to the room of origin and most of the damage remained in the kitchen.

"We believe the fire was caused by an air fryer fortunately, there were working smoke alarms which alerted the occupier."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Centre has shared pictures of the aftermath of the blaze.

It added: "Please remember:

"Never leave cooking unattended.

"Make sure all cooking appliances are kept clean and tidy.

"Always read the manufacturer’s instructions and safety guidance.

"Do not use greaseproof paper in an air fryer, when it touches the element, it can ignite."