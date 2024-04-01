'It's my favourite place' – celebrations mark library's 50th birthday

Market Drayton Library opened on Cheshire Street back in 1974, and has been serving the community ever since.

Saturday saw a host of celebrations at the library – including a rousing performance from Market Drayton's Rock Choir.

The occasion marked the library's central role in community – providing more than just books – hosting free and low-cost entertainment and events, particularly for children, as well as offering free internet and computer access, a warm space, and groups to combat loneliness.

The celebrations included a host of activities and cakes to mark the 50th birthday.

Catherine Westwood, manager at the library, said it had been great to welcome so many people to celebrate the occasion.

She said: "We have had customers who have moved away who are back seeing family, we have had previous members of staff coming in, and new library members just popping in to say hello and see what is going on."

She added: "It has been fantastic, we had the Rock Choir, competitions, interactive artwork, face painting, a birthday cake, and the 'birthday bakes competition'.

"We have had lots of lovely comments about how important the library is and we have been capturing them on our '50 years wall'."

Catherine said the celebrations showed the enduring importance of the part libraries can play in their communities.

She said: "It is so important for people to have access to free wifi, free computer access, and access to free books. At the end of the day it is about community and the shared pleasure of reading."

Catherine said the set-up of the library means it can provide a venue for a host of events.

She said: "We are very lucky we have got a beautiful library. Our children's library was refurbished in 2000, paid for by Muller and that means we have got all this lovely space in the middle where we can do events for children."

She added: "The book cases are on wheels as well so that means we can move them around for events."

Market Drayton's Mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft was also present, and he spoke of the continuing importance of the facilities and activities offered by the library.

He said: "The service we have had from our library has developed year after year and it is really providing a major centre for all sorts of activities in and around Market Drayton.

"Now with the introduction a few years back of computer training, it is not only the books it is lending, it is arts, it is reading clubs, it is all sorts of things and no doubt it will continue to develop."

The Mayor also offered his thanks to those who work hard to make the library what it is today.

He said: "I must say a considerable thank you to the staff there, the friends, and the staff that have worked there, for developing the service in the way they have, to give us the service that we have today is wonderful."

Sarah Crook, one of the founder members of the Friends of Market Drayton Library, said it had been great to celebrate everything the library offers.

Christmas lights outside the library in 2020. Construction work for Market Drayton's Library taking place in the early 1970s. Images of the library when it opened in 1974 British Telecom installed the internet at the library in 1997.

She said: "It is really important for our society, for our local area, to have access to an amazing resource that is free. It is the only place where there is no expectation of spending any money – and there is an amazing range of services, not just books.

"It is a really good community resource in terms of a meeting place, it is also a 'warm space' – we encourage people to come in and use it during the winter, particularly with the current energy crisis. It is a great place to collaborate for events and it holds groups to combat loneliness."

She added: "It is a really good place for people to come, meet, get involved in events that are free and low-cost, and we really do try and encourage people from all walks of society to come and get involved, and today we have seen that."

Sarah also praised the staff for their efforts to encourage people to use the library.

She said: "They have such a good reputation, they are so eager to bring people in and help them understand what they have that is free."

She added: "I love it, it is my favourite place. We are lucky to have this resource but it is so important to keep it and that is why the friends are so keen to keep fundraising and supporting."