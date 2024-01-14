Caroline Parkinson found the 700-year-old medieval brooch when she was using her metal detector in Richard and Isobelle Robinson's field at an undisclosed location near Hodnet.

The discovery of the silver gilt brooch in January 2022 had both Caroline and Shropshire Council whooping in delight. They both agreed that they would like to see it displayed in a museum.

Top culture councillor in Shropshire Rob Gittins was quoted as saying: "We look forward to being able to acquire this piece so that it can be put on display in Shrewsbury Museum and enjoyed by everyone.”

Shropshire Council's museums service had officially expressed an interest in acquiring the find under the Treasure Act 1996.

But it seems that the council has gone cold on the idea of buying it, especially after being told the price tag by its new owners, the Crown.

After the find was declared treasure at an inquest held in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, by senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery, it went off to be valued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport’s Treasure Valuation Committee in London.

Farmer Isobelle Robinson with metal detectorist Caroline Parkinson at the inquest at Shirehall

Caroline said: "The valuation committee decided to value it at £450, but the council says they disagree with that price and say that they value it at between £60 and £100.