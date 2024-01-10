Fire crew put animal rescue training into action

Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews from Market Drayton and Wellington were called to Spoonley in Market Drayton after reports of a downed horse just before 5pm.

Crews assisted a vet on the scene, who sedated the animal, while they helped right the animal.

Following the incident the animal was left in the care of the vet.

The incident occurred less than a week after the fire crew from Wellington had been on a refresher course for that very scenario where crews went through authorised rescue techniques.