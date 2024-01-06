Fire crew carries out 'full investigation' after chimney fire alert
Fire fighters rushed to report of a chimney fire in Hodnet on Friday evening.
By David Tooley
A crew was scrambled from Hodnet to Drayton Road in the town at 6.53pm and they used chimney rods, a and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "chimney fire in an open fireplace which was out on arrival of crews."
They carried out a 'full investigation' using the thermal camera and and chimney rods. They also gave advice to the occupiers.
The fire service stop message was received at 7.54pm.