Shropshire Star
Close

Fire crew carries out 'full investigation' after chimney fire alert

Fire fighters rushed to report of a chimney fire in Hodnet on Friday evening.

By David Tooley
Published
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A crew was scrambled from Hodnet to Drayton Road in the town at 6.53pm and they used chimney rods, a and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "chimney fire in an open fireplace which was out on arrival of crews."

They carried out a 'full investigation' using the thermal camera and and chimney rods. They also gave advice to the occupiers.

The fire service stop message was received at 7.54pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular