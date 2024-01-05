Market Drayton street without power after fire alert at shop

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a fire at Newlife on Cheshire Street at around 9.25pm on Friday.

Two crews rushed to the scene from Hodnet and Market Drayton stations, where crews found an electrical circuit board was smoking.

The firefighters isolated the power supply and waited for National Grid engineers.

At around 10am Market Drayton Library reported being without power, and a notification on the National Grid website reported around 51 properties in the area were without power.

Power was restored by midday.