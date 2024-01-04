Teenagers injured in crash involving car and 4x4 on main road close to Shropshire border

The trio were hospitalalised after the blue hatchback car they were travelling in collided with a 4x4 towing a trailer at around 2.4pm on Wednesday at the junction of Park Lane and the A53 at Ashley, near Market Drayton.

A photo shared by the Staffordshire Police Road Policing Unit showed the severely damaged hatchback at right angles to the road on the verge on the northbound side of the road, next to Park Lane. Both right-hand wheels were missing.

The 4x4 and trailer were behind it, facing south on the same verge.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one of the teenagers was injured seriously and was assessed by a doctor from the Midlands Air Ambulance, with a community first responder, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car also sent to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car that had suffered significant damage. The 4 x 4 also had front end damage.

“There were three teenagers in the car. The first has suffered serious injuries. After being assessed by the doctor from the aircraft, he was taken on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“A second teenager has suffered potentially serious injuries. He was assessed at the scene along with the third teenager who had less serious injuries. They were both taken to the same hospital.

“The driver of the 4x4 was assessed but was uninjured and was discharged at the scene.”

Posting on social media, a spokesperson from the Staffordshire Police Road Policing Unit said the road had to be closed "for some time", and urged drivers to take car.

The road was open again by 7pm.