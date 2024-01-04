Firefighters tackle blaze in chimney after smoke spotted billowing through brickwork

Market Drayton firefighters were scrambled to a reported chimney fire at a home in Norton-in-Hales, near Market Drayton, after smoke was spotted issuing through the brickwork of the chimney stack.

The report came in just before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The crew quickly set about using chimney rods attached to a stirrup pump, to try and extinguish the fire from ground level and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots or hidden fire spread.

But a spokesperson from Market Drayton fire station said as much as the crew tried, it was not possible to fully rod the chimney due to a suspected blockage.

They added: "Due to smoke continuing to issue through the brickwork of the chimney stack, indicating that there was a fire within the stack, an aerial ladder platform (ALP), was requested to attend the incident."

The ALP was mobilised to the scene from Telford Central fire station, which was positioned on the driveway of the next-door neighbour.

An aerial ladder platform was requested to attend the incident. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The ALP crew did a fantastic job of carefully positioning and manoeuvring the 32 meter extendable hydraulic ladder to just above the chimney stack," the spokesperson added.

"Once in position, the chimney pot was removed from the chimney, allowing water to be carefully delivered down the chimney utilising a high-pressure hose reel jet

"Crews on the ground floor positioned hearth sheets across the fireplace opening, to prevent any burning embers, smoke, dust, or water entering the property.

"Thankfully the ALP crew were able to extinguish the fire within the stack, and clear whatever the blockage had been."

The crew then set about tidying up, including wiping down the fireplace and hearth.

The spokesperson continued: "We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident and no damage to the property.

"We would like to thank the home owners for their assistance and for the much appreciated cups of tea which were provided for crew."

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was issued three hours later, at 6.38pm.