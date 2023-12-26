Vehicle 'leaves the road' in Christmas Day crash on notorious A41

The incident happened at Shakeford, Hinstock, near Market Drayton at around 4.15pm. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

Police officers and firefighters were also at the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 4.15pm on Monday, December 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton.

"One vehicle had left the road, no persons trapped on arrival of fire service personnel."

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The road has been subject of a major campaign for improved safety after a number of serious crashes and fatalities over the years.