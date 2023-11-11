Five taken to hospital and road closed after head-on collision on A41 at Hinstock

The collision happened at Hinstock just after 10am on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to several 999 calls from motorists on the busy trunk road, and police soon closed the road to traffic.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's rescue pump from Market Drayton was sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival at the scene the incident commander liaised with police and ambulance staff who were already there.

"There had been a significant head-on collision involving two saloon vehicles, but all patients were out of the vehicles prior to our arrival."

As one of the vehicles was smoking, the crew made both vehicles electrically safe and used environmental equipment to prevent spillages from entering the drainage system. They then assisted ambulance personnel with the injured people.

"Five casualties were transported to Royal Stoke Hospital by land ambulances from West Midlands Ambulance Service," the fire service spokesperson said.

The road will remain closed whilst West Mercia Police officers carry out collision investigation.

AA Roadwatch said the road was closed and there was queueing traffic due to the crash on the A41 "both ways between Chester Road and A529".