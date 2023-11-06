Climate group offering free thermal imaging service for local residents

Members of Market Drayton Climate Action are launching a free thermal imaging service at their event next week on Tuesday, November 14.

The 'Warm Homes For All' event will be an opportunity for people to seek expert advice and have their energy-related questions answered by Robert Narraway of Marches Energy Agency.

The thermal imaging service will help residents to see where they are losing heat in their homes so they can plan how to improve the insulation of their properties.

A thermal imaging camera produces two images: a normal one showing the exterior of the building, and an infra-red one which reveals the warmest (whitest) and the coldest (darkest) areas.

The camera works best when it is cold outside but warm inside the house. So the best time to take the photo is early on cold winter mornings before the sun has warmed the roof and walls, and when the heating has been turned on for two hours beforehand.

Anyone who would like to use this service is asked to contact MDCA directly.

The camera operator will not need to enter the home. The visit will be brief, and the images will be sent by email, along with some helpful information and guidance leaflets.

For more information email mdclimateaction@gmail.com.