Three cars damaged in early hours fire in Telford

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a report of a car fire in Shawbirch at around 2am on Sunday.

One crew was sent to the scene from Wellington station.

Upon arrival, the team found one saloon vehicle had been partially destroyed by the blaze, while two neighbouring vehicles had also been damaged.

The firefighters donned breathing apparatus and tackled the fire with a hosereel jet.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received by the service control room 50 minutes later, at 2.48am.