Market Drayton veteran wears plastic-free poppy with pride for Remembrance

Clive Jones

Army veteran Clive Jones, from Market Drayton, was one of the first people to wear the new poppy which marks the start of the national period of Remembrance.

This year’s plastic-free poppy is the first redesign of the symbol of Remembrance in a generation and is the latest in a series of designs since the poppy was first used to raise funds in 1921.

The plastic-free poppy is made from 100 per cent paper, is fastened with a pin in the stem, can be worn in a buttonhole and can be recycled in household collections.

Commenting on this year's redesign, Clive, who is blind, said: “I love the new plastic-free version, but while the poppies have changed, the meaning stays the same.

"The poppy means so much to me as it represents the support I received and shows the Armed Forces that I care, and that the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community will never be forgotten.”

Clive is a 48-year-old former Welsh Guardsmen who served 12 years in the Army. He recently took part in the RBL's Battle Back veteran activity course which is based in Lilleshall.

As a blind veteran, he was unsure about taking part, feeling that the centre wouldn’t be able to accommodate his needs.

However, upon arrival he was assured and welcomed by the staff and he was able to go for long bike rides, take part in key activities and enjoy everything the centre had to offer.

He is now a competitive archer representing Team GB in major worldwide competitions.

Clive said: “The RBL’s Battle Back centre opened up so many doors for me, whereas before I was in that slump where I didn’t care, I was having to deal with being blind and the weight of feeling useless, it wasn’t a nice place to be mentally.

"Yet Battle Back gave me the boost I needed and it made me happy to feel I was doing things again and interacting with others who were in similar situations as myself mentally regardless of their physical health."

All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal will be used by Royal British Legion to support serving personnel, veterans, and their families in a range of ways, from help with the cost of living, mental wellbeing and housing, to support with recovery after trauma or illness.