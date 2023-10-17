Live events duty manager wanted at Festival Drayton Centre

Festival Drayton Centre

The team at Festival Drayton Centre are on the lookout for a live events casual duty manager to join their team.

The person would be responsible for leading shifts at live events to ensure that Festival Drayton Centre is a welcoming and vibrant space for audiences, customers and visitors or artists.

The individual will work with a team of experienced volunteers to oversee the smooth running of front of house, box office and bar.

They will also be responsible for ensuring the needs and safety of customers and will be on hand to ensure the requirements of visiting artists and crew are met.

The role is evening and weekends, working on a pre-agreed number of live events to reflect the annual scheduled programme.

Festival Drayton Centre is a community-owned venue, mainly run by a dedicated group of volunteers.

It hosts live events, as well as cinema, exhibitions, weekly groups, activities and more. It also has a coffee shop.

Shifts range from five to 10 hours each and the number of events covered is flexible, subject to agreement with the Festival Drayton Centre manager.

For further details email manager@festivaldraytoncentre.com or call and ask for details.