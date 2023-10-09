Market Drayton Amdrams looking for new talent to join them for 2024 pantomime

Market Drayton Amdrams during their production for Beauty & the Beast in 2017

This evening, the group will have an initial read through at Adastra House, Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton.

Although the title of the upcoming pantomime is yet to be decided, this will give members the chance to meet all those interested in participating.

From there, the production team will assess the potential and develop a script and show. All are welcome to attend the read through.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Amdrams said: "Don't worry if you're not comfortable reading or singing, as there is no pressure.

"However, if you are looking to take on a principal role, we encourage you to come prepared to showcase your reading and singing abilities."