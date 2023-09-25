Shropshire Day Care Centre launches near Market Drayton for adults to spend time away from home

Stuart Willatt in the Shropshire Care Centre's unique Inside/Outside garden

Shropshire Day Care Centre, a new businesses near Market Drayton, supports residents who – for reasons of age, disability or dementia – could benefit from time away from their homes.

It was set up by Stuart Willatt, who first began providing care in his early twenties; and recognised the need for high quality care with a personal touch.

When fully operational, the day care centre is expected to employ between 10 and 15 people, providing jobs for residents in the local area.

Stuart started his own home care services in 2020, however the Covid pandemic as well as spending limits on local authorities when placing individuals into home care services, made it very challenging.

He said: “I decided to make a change and offer opportunities for activities during the day, providing social interaction and community experience.

“This may be lacking due to being isolated at home, or maybe they simply wish to form connections with others.”

This led to the centre opening up at Phoenix House, Tern Hill, where people can get involved with arts and crafts activities, watching television, dining or quietly sitting and chatting.

There is a library providing reading material, and activities include planting and flower arranging, singing sessions, guest speakers, cooking, as well as bathing and personal care services.

A special feature is the ‘inside/outside garden’ that provides the ambiance of a country garden indoors whilst being exposed to the fresh air when weather permits.

Stuart added: “There is no garden area available at the premises, so we have created the opportunity for the people using our service to have a relaxing environment to sit and chat with a drink, by simulating the feeling of spending time in a country garden.

"Unlike an outdoor garden we can use it all year round.”