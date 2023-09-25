Families support each other on and off the pitch at 'special' football fundraiser

The Luna's Legacy football match took place at Greenfields Sports Ground, Market Drayton

The Luna's Legacy match took place at Market Drayton Town's Greenfields Sports Ground in front of around 200 spectators.

The clash was set up for the Luna Legacy fund, which was created by Victoria Vespa and her husband Allen who lost their daughter Luna-Seren. She was born sleeping on January 4, 2020 at the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

The teams were named Team Moon and Team Star, as Luna and Seren are Welsh for moon and star. The squads were made up of people who have been bereaved by the loss of a child, whether they be a parent, brother, cousin or other family member.

A minute's applause was held before the action got underway.

Spectators, many of whom have been personally affected by loss, were treated to a goal-fest. The match finished 3-3, with Team Moon emerging victorious on penalties.

Luna-Seren's 17-year-old brother Logan captained Team Moon, so it was a poignant moment when he lifted the trophy.

Victoria said it was a "wonderful" day.

"We just hope we did Luna proud and that the other bereaved parents took something special away from today," she said.

Victoria also said it provided a "nice atmosphere" for people who have suffered loss to lean on each other for support.

"It was a nice place to share," she added. "Nobody was sad and everybody enjoyed themselves."

It is not known how much money was raised from the day as a whole yet, but around £400 was generated from a raffle which included an eclectic mix of prizes such as a giant piece of beach artwork from a Market Drayton-born US-based artist, some wellies and two self-care hampers.

The Luna's Legacy fund has supported local bereaved parents through a number of community projects, including the baby memorial garden and the Letters to Heaven postbox.

This football match was a seed event ahead of Luna-Seren's Fifth Birthday Charity Ball, which will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

All proceeds will go to the Princess Royal Hospital's Maternity Bereavement Unit, to further support those who have lost a baby.