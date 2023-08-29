Fire at commercial vehicle yard

Road signs give early warning of second phase of A41 roadworks after month-long closure
Premium
The fire service had to scramble to crews to a commercial vehicle yard in Market Drayton on Tuesday, following a blaze.
The fire at Cyril Wilcox and Sons in Peplow, saw a car, trailer and pressure washer alight within the commercial property at around 10.10am.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent two crews from Hodnet and Wellington who used breathing apparatus and had the blaze under control by 10.30am.