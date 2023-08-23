Market Drayton's indoor market hall sees huge boost in footfall thanks to support from local community

Melissa Jones from Missys Little House of Crafts and with her from the Market team is: Siobhan Noake

The market's tender, LSD Promotions, has welcomed the "revival" of the market hall and has thanked traders, the Town Council and the local community for their unwavering support.

Back in May this year, fears were raised over the future of the market hall which had only a few mainstay traders and was suffering from a lack of footfall.

Gemma Connell, whose mother Mary runs Mary's Meats, raised concerns that her mum would possibly need to shut up shop if things didn't improve.

Mary Walley on on the left her daughter: Gemma Connell

Now, LSD Promotions has said the indoor market is full of "creative" and "innovative" local businesses occupying the space, selling goods ranging from clothing, sweet treats, scented candles and potted plants.

They say a key contributor to the success has been a reduction in rent for traders for a three-month period, which they are now are looking to make a permanent fixture.

Siobhan Noake, PR manager at LSD Promotions said: "The changes have brought about a remarkable upturn in footfall. The reduction in rent has had a ripple effect, leading to an influx of traders to the point where our indoor hall is now thriving at full capacity.

"This vibrant setting not only offers a diverse range of products but also fosters increased interaction with the public. With such a rich variety of items to choose from, the engagement between traders and customers has reached exciting new heights.

Tom Shepley from Shepleys Meats and from Just Dreams: Jenny Adams and Kim Davies at the open day in July

On July 1 this year, the indoor market hosted an open day to boost engagement with the local community and was filled with activities and attractions including a caricaturist, face painting, games and live music.

"The support we've received from both the Town Council and the local community has been nothing short of inspiring," Siobhan added.

"The Town Council's enthusiasm for our initiatives, in particular the open day, has been instrumental in creating a vibrant atmosphere within the indoor market hall.

"Their contribution of live music, games, and various activities brought a sense of joy and camaraderie to the open day.

"Equally heart-warming is the response from our local community. Their participation in our events, their consistent patronage of the market, and their encouraging feedback have fuelled our drive to create a thriving hub of local businesses.

"The genuine enthusiasm and involvement from the community reinforce our belief in the strength of unity and the importance of supporting one another."

The rent reduction on trading spaces is due to come to an end on September 30, but LSD Promotions has proposed to Shropshire Council that this should become permanent.