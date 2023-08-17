Fordhall Farm awarded £3,000 for tackling loneliness and connecting people with nature

A Shropshire community farm has scooped up £3,000 in grant money, as the CLA Charitable Trust announces its latest round of applications.

Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton
Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton

Four charities in the West Midlands have been awarded grant money, which is awarded to organisations that help connect people who are disabled or disadvantaged within the countryside.

Fordhall Community Land Initiative, in Market Drayton, received £3,500 after it launched the 'Afternoon Amble' group in 2020 to combat isolation and loneliness.

Allowing people to come together to socialise, the group also promotes physical activity and builds a connection with green spaces.

The farm has since introduced a second weekly session called ‘Feel Good Friday’, which gives people the opportunity to undertake gardening, small conservation tasks, a walk or share a meal.

Let Us Play located in Wolverhampton is an inner-city charity that provides safe, engaging and educational opportunities for children with special needs and disabilities.

It received £1,160 which will be used to take children out to visit local areas of countryside, allowing them to understand green areas, foraging and food production.

Malvern Special Families based in the Malvern Hills is all about allowing children with disabilities to gain access to healthy activities. The funds of £1,990 will be used to hire all terrain wheelchairs, minibus and extra staff.

The Where Next Association also based in Worcestershire received £2,500. The funding will be used to offer horticulture and forest school training to three members if staff, enhancing the teams knowledge and skills for their horticultural work placements offered to adults with learning disabilities.

To find out more about the CLA Charitable Trust, visit cla.org.uk/about-cla/charitable-trust

