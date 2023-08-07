'Save The Falcon': Campaigners work to bring 200-year-old pub under community ownership

The Falcon Inn, Hinstock

Residents of Hinstock, near Market Drayton, are looking to bring The Falcon Inn under community ownership after it closed its doors in December.

Members of 'Save The Falcon' say this is a "much-valued pub" which lies "in the heart of Hinstock" and has existed on its Wood Lane site for nearly 200 years – and is the last remaining public house in the village.

The Falcon Inn's history dates back 200 years. Photo: Save The Falcon campaign

Cold weather-induced flooding in January caused extensive damage to the interior, but the owner's insurers have almost completed the repairs.

In February, several Hinstock residents formed a community group and successfully applied to have The Falcon listed as an 'Asset of Community Value' by Shropshire Council.

The group has since formed a Community Benefit Society (CBS), with support from the Plunkett Foundation – a charity that supports rural community businesses.

Now, the necessary paperwork has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to register the CBS so it can open up a bank account and issue community shares.

Ian Walker, chair and spokesperson for the community group leading the campaign, said: "We have been overwhelmed, and greatly encouraged, by the support from so many in our community.

"Everyone has confirmed our view that, not only will the village support its last remaining pub, they miss the vital social cohesion it provides.

"So many lasting friendships originated in chance meetings and conversations in The Falcon.

"We are grateful to all those who have offered professional and practical support to help us achieve our aim of taking the management of The Falcon into community ownership.

"Many have volunteered to work, in various roles, once we are able to reopen.

"This demonstrates the interest, enthusiasm and commitment the Hinstock villagers have in ensuring the future of our much-valued and missed social hub."

The group is in contact with the owner and is negotiating a long-term lease for The Falcon, and a public meeting will be set up once all of these matters are in place.

History of The Falcon Inn

The Falcon Inn pub has been a part of the Hinstock community since 1829, when Henry Justice decided to settle in the village and purchased land to build Hinstock Hall.

In 1836, Henry purchased the pub – known then as The Red Lion – from William Astin of Caynton Mill and renamed it ‘The Falcon Inn’ because two falcons were included on the Justice family’s coat of arms.

In 1879, The Falcon Inn was reportedly in 'good repair and clean', with four rooms downstairs and six upstairs. Upstairs rooms could accommodate for six lodgers while six horses could be accommodated by night and 12 during the day.

It is said that the 1900s to the 2000s were a high point in the pub's history. It had a reputation for having a welcoming atmosphere and serving good quality food and drink.

The Falcon Inn's history dates back 200 years. Photo: Save The Falcon campaign

In 2008, The Falcon Inn was sold to Enterprise Inns where campaigners say it unfortunately followed a spiral of decline and frequent changes of tenants.

To find out more about the Save The Falcon campaign or the pub's history, visit falconhinstock.com.