Road closure in place just off the A53 near Market Drayton next week

A stock image of a road closed sign

The road between Longford Farm Junction to Fordhall Junction just off the A53, near Market Drayton, will be closed on Thursday, August 3.

The purpose of the closure is for two poles to be replaced.

A diversion has been put in place and will see anyone heading towards Longford needing to leave the A53 at the Muller Roundabout and head along Shrewsbury Road before joining Longford Road at the roundabout.