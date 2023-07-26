Road closure in place just off the A53 near Market Drayton next week

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A road closure has been announced just of the A53 outside of Market Drayton.

A stock image of a road closed sign
A stock image of a road closed sign

The road between Longford Farm Junction to Fordhall Junction just off the A53, near Market Drayton, will be closed on Thursday, August 3.

The purpose of the closure is for two poles to be replaced.

A diversion has been put in place and will see anyone heading towards Longford needing to leave the A53 at the Muller Roundabout and head along Shrewsbury Road before joining Longford Road at the roundabout.

Any queries regarding the closure, can be directed to Customer Services on 0345 6789006, or by contacting the Street Works Team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News