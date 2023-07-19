Market Drayton debt centre manager 'not surprised' by new child poverty figures

Carolyn Lawrence

New figures from the Coalition revealed the overall rate of child poverty in North Shropshire is 32 per cent, with 1,660 children living in families which have been impacted by the two-child limit on benefits.

The two-child limit policy was introduced in 2017, whereby parents are not entitled to any extra support through universal credit or child tax credit to help with raising a third or subsequent child born after April 6, 2017.

The Government argued that removing the benefits, worth £3,000 a year per child, would act as an incentive to parents to move into work or work more hours.

But campaigners at End Child Poverty say that the "ineffective" and "cruel" cap on benefits hasn't driven parents back into work, but more children into poverty.

Carolyn Lawrence, debt centre manager at Christians Against Poverty in Market Drayton, said families are continuing to struggle with low incomes, which is made worse by the lack of employment opportunities in the town.

Given the town's rural setting, Carolyn says, people are finding it difficult to access employment opportunities unless they have their own car.

She also said that for families with children, the summer holidays put added pressure on finances as parents look for cheap ways to keep their children entertained through the month of August.

Carolyn said: "I am not surprised by the findings of the 'End Child Poverty' report and the stats for our area.

"According to a 2019 report produced by Shropshire Council, 12 per cent of children in Shropshire are living in income deprivation and parts of Market Drayton come into the top 10 per cent most deprived areas in England.

"Unless you have your own transport, Market Drayton is effectively an island and people find it difficult to access employment and other services unless they are in the town itself.

"Job Centre Plus in Market Drayton have told me that this has a big impact on people looking for work, and limits the number of jobs for which they can apply.

"There are many families in the town and surrounding villages who are struggling with low incomes and the effects of the lack of employment opportunities.

"I am meeting an increasing number of clients who have unsustainable budgets which means that even if their debts are cleared, they still do not have enough to meet their day to day costs and sadly this often means that people slide into debt again.

"For families with children, the looming summer holidays create an added strain on already stretched finances as they seek ways to keep the children entertained or to find affordable childcare.