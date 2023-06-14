New Community Cafe set to open in Market Drayton receives sponsorship from The Compleat Food Group

A new Community Cafe is soon to be up and running, part sponsored by The Compleat Food Group. Pictured from The Zone is: Lisa Jackson

The café will be based in The Zone Community Hub, on the Fairfields Estate behind Longlands Primary School, and will be run by volunteers at the 4AllFoundation.

A new Community Cafe is soon to be up and running, part sponsored by The Compleat Food Group. Pictured from The Zone is: Lisa Jackson

It will act as a central hub in the community and a safe place for people to gather and enjoy freshly made food and drinks at low prices.

The Community Cafe has been given a head start by The Compleat Food Group – their new sponsors – who run Palethorpes Bakery in the town.

Dean Harris, chair of trustees for the 4 All Foundation said: “4 All Foundation are very grateful to The Compleat Food Group and know this collaboration will make such a difference in the local community.

A new community cafe has opened at The Zone, Market Drayton

"The Compleat Food Group’s values are in line with 4 All Foundation’s to help our communities develop and achieve and this initiative will do exactly that."

Leanne Massey, senior HR manager for The Compleat Food Group, said: “Here at The Compleat Food Group, we’re always looking for ways we can support the communities in which we operate.

"We’re extremely proud of our Market Drayton roots at Palethorpes Bakery and are delighted to be sponsoring The Zone Community Hub’s new café.

A new Community Cafe is soon to be up and running, part sponsored by The Compleat Food Group. Pictured from The Zone is: Lisa Jackson

“We’re passionate about creating great quality, tasty and affordable food that people love to eat.