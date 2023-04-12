Lorry and car drivers escape injury after hitting horses loose on A41

Police said the A41 at Rosehill was closed near the junction with Rose Hill Road. Photo: Google

A DPD lorry and a Volvo collided with the animals on the A41 at Rosehill, near Market Drayton, at around 4.30am, prompting the closure of the road.

Police and ambulance were called out, with the latter stood down before they arrived at the scene.

West Mercia Police announced shortly after 5.15am that the road was closed near the junction with Rose Hill Road, but it's understood traffic was flowing again by around 8am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.14am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that had been involved in a collision with horses on Rosehill, Market Drayton in Shropshire.

"Prior to our arrival, we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”