Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry and car drivers escape injury after hitting horses loose on A41

By David StubbingsMarket DraytonPublished: Comments

Two drivers escaped injury after their vehicles hit horses which were loose on a main road in the early hours of this morning.

Police said the A41 at Rosehill was closed near the junction with Rose Hill Road. Photo: Google
Police said the A41 at Rosehill was closed near the junction with Rose Hill Road. Photo: Google

A DPD lorry and a Volvo collided with the animals on the A41 at Rosehill, near Market Drayton, at around 4.30am, prompting the closure of the road.

Police and ambulance were called out, with the latter stood down before they arrived at the scene.

West Mercia Police announced shortly after 5.15am that the road was closed near the junction with Rose Hill Road, but it's understood traffic was flowing again by around 8am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.14am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that had been involved in a collision with horses on Rosehill, Market Drayton in Shropshire.

"Prior to our arrival, we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News