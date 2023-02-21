Tributes paid to Market Drayton town councillor after death aged 86

Jeff Hopkins in his back garden

Jeff Hopkins, from Market Drayton, served for many years as a town councillor and was well-known for setting up the Taste of the Town (TOTT) not-for-profit company in 2000.

The TOTT group folded in 2011, having achieved its aims of bringing the town and surrounding areas closer together, by promoting food production and the rural way of life in parts of north Shropshire.

Now, tributes have been paid to Jeff, who died on February 4 this year. He had recently moved to Kendal in Cumbria to be nearer family, after his health had been deteriorating for some time.

Jeff leaves behind his wife Di, as well as his six children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Philippa Atkey, who was company secretary for TOTT and a friend of Jeff's said: "Jeff was a dear friend, kind, wise and fun. He loved Market Drayton and supported it.

"He served as town councillor and from there evolved the idea of Taste of the Town company – a not-for-profit company with the aim of promoting the town and surrounding countryside through its food connections.

"Exhibitions were held in a marquee at the Grove School with the generous support of headmaster Richard Arrowsmith along with Market Drayton Town Council, The Royal British Legion, our twin town committees of Arlon and Pézenas, the local health team, Muller, Palethorpes, local farms, the county market stall, church groups, and many more who were all involved – we all eat food.

"There were cookery classes and butchery demos. One child had never seen a gooseberry before and this led to countryside activities involving young children from nursery school age."

Philippa went on to say that the children enjoyed activities such as pond and stream dipping as well as photography walks, fishing lessons and a 'grow your own recipe' competition for primary schools.

"There were many imaginative and generous contributions from many people and lasting friendships were made, and the Shropshire Star always helped with spreading the word," Philippa added.