MP presents Market Drayton school with mental health award

Helen Morgan MP visited Buntingsdale Primary School, Market Drayton, to present the school with a mental health award

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan visited Buntingsdale Primary School, at Buntingsdale Park, Market Drayton, on Friday to present the bronze Carnegie Centre of Excellence Award for Mental Health to the young pupils and their committed teachers.

Headteacher Clare Elkes said: "After the pandemic children had forgotten to get on with each other, so we felt mental health was something that we had to focus on.

"We have got a group of wellbeing champions and hold events including Feelgood Fridays."

Ms Morgan presented the award to the school and then spent some time visiting classrooms and answering questions from the 80 children at the school who are aged from three to 11.

Young wellbeing champions proudly shared their work and all children got the opportunity to ask Ms Morgan a range of questions on many issues.

Topics covered during Ms Morgan's question time included the future of the nearby Tern Hill Barracks site, local bus services, ambulance waiting times and why she wanted to be an MP.

The small rural school's motto is 'Learn to live, live to learn' and the award lasts for three years, after which schools can apply for re-assessment to maintain its level or strive for higher quality standards.