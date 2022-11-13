Veteran reunited with his medals after find in time for Remembrance Sunday

Dan Domagalski's medals

The team at A.R. Richards, based in Market Drayton, has confirmed that two army medals belonging to Dan Domagalski were found during a sort out.

It comes just in time for Remembrance Day where the country will come together in honour of the armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Keen to reuse and recycle everything that is brought in to the business, A.R.Richards often sort through items, separating what can be reused or personal items from the waste.

Dan Domagalski has been reunited with his medals thanks to the team at A.R. Richards

On one recent occasion, during a reorganisation of the re-use shed, Laura Worrall came across two British Army medals.

She said: "I was searching through some bags and came across the two medals that immediately interested me.

"My brother and grandfather are ex-military and I know what their medals mean to them, so I knew I had to get these back to their rightful owner.

"After inspection I noticed the inscription 'LCP D P Domagalski' and military number.

"When announcing this in the office my colleague Jenny mentioned that her friend’s husband was ex-army with the same name.

"After a quick text we were able to reunite Dan within 24 hours with his medals in time for Remembrance Day.

"Sometimes these things happen for a reason, we have 20-plus staff on this site and it just happened to be us two that found, connected and reunited."

The medals belonged to Dan Domagalski, formally of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, who was part of the Herrick 17 tour from September 2012 to April 2013.

They were believed to have been missing for around two years and Dan was delighted to retrieve them.

"I have been looking for these medals for over two years," Dan said.