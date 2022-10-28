Notification Settings

Spooky goings on for all the family at Fordhall Farm

By Sue Austin

Tis the season for spooky stories and magical crafts - Fordhall Farm transformed part of its site into the Wicked Woods this week to the delight on families on half term.

Professional story teller Jack Evans and fortune teller, Mystic Peg, along with knights from times gone back a medieval knight were among those inhabiting the Wicked Woods.

Many children joined in the Halloween spirit by dressing in costume and were able to take a seat on the skeleton swing in the woods and follow a spooky trail.

As well as exploring the woods families could create magical season crafts with natural materials.

"We wanted a family friendly Halloween event of magic and mystery," a Fordhall Farm spokesperson said.

