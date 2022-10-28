Spooky goings on for all the family at Fordhall Farm

Professional story teller Jack Evans and fortune teller, Mystic Peg, along with knights from times gone back a medieval knight were among those inhabiting the Wicked Woods.
Many children joined in the Halloween spirit by dressing in costume and were able to take a seat on the skeleton swing in the woods and follow a spooky trail.
As well as exploring the woods families could create magical season crafts with natural materials.
"We wanted a family friendly Halloween event of magic and mystery," a Fordhall Farm spokesperson said.