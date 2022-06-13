Self build homes could get planning permission in village near Market Drayton

Woodcock Developments Limits wants planning permission for up to 10, self-build properties at Station Yard, Pipe Gate.

A previous application to Shropshire Council was refused after councillors said that there was inadequate open space for future residents and that the adjoining commercial unit may result in noise disturbance.

A report to the North planning committee, which meets on June 21, said this was a resubmission of the recently refused outline application residential development on an area of vacant commercial land.

Councillors are being recommended to grant permission.

Planning officer, Tim Rogers said the application was only to consider the principle for development with all matters reserved for later approval.

"This application has been accompanied by a detailed noise impact assessment, whilst a phasing plan has indicated the indicative layout of 10

dwellings and an appropriate level of open space," he said.

The report said the adjacent garage would have a low noise impact if it operated as per its planning permission with its roller doors shut.

Woore Parish Council has objected to the latest application.

It says its neighbourhood plan of 2016-2036 envisaged that 30 new homes would be built in the area.

"In total since 2016 there have been a total of 51 new homes which is well more than the figure proposed."

Mr Rogers said: "This revised application has demonstrated that adequate open space can be provided for the future residents whilst the Noise Impact Assessment has demonstrated that the noise impact on future residents would be acceptable."