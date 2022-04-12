Market Drayton Town Council's Covid memorial stone revealed

The Covid-19 memorial stone

The unveiling of Market Drayton Town Council's Covid-19 memorial stone is set to take place this Thursday outside the town library.

As inscribed on the stone, its purpose is to show appreciation for the resilience, care and community spirit shown by the community of Market Drayton over the last two years.

Roy Aldcroft, mayor of Market Drayton, said: “In my position as mayor last year I felt we needed to recognise the efforts made by our community during Covid.

"The local shops, pubs, fire, police and ambulance services, medical centre, food delivery services, transport services and many more all helped to create and support a safe environment though-out those dark times.

"The resilience of the town was outstanding volunteer sprang into action in so many ways.

"The Beacon Centre certainly lived up to its name by shutting down its normal activities so local people and many from outlying villages could come there and have Covid injections.

"Over the period, thousands were inoculated, the Beacon committee dealt with many queries and liaised direct with Allied Medical to ensure that all ran well and are still running some sessions for those seen as at risk.