Shropshire residents 'struggling to make ends meet' as food, energy and fuel prices soar

CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Manger for Market Drayton - Carolyn Lawrence. Pictured here at The Parish Rooms in Market Drayton.

As the rate of inflation reached a 30-year high in January at 5.5 per cent – the highest rate since 1992 – people across the country are seeing food, fuel and energy prices rise at an alarming rate.

Carolyn Lawrence is the manager of Christians Against Poverty in Market Drayton, a charity which provides free debt help and advice and organises free services in collaboration with churches.

The community group has seen an increase in demand for their services, with a demand for emergency fuel vouchers doubling in January and February of this year in comparison to last year.

Carolyn said: "People who were already struggling on low incomes are now facing a cost of living crisis.

"Christians Against Poverty have seen demand for emergency fuel vouchers double in Jan and Feb 2022, in comparison to the first two months of 2021, highlighting the impact of the energy crisis as well.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for our free debt help across the UK with a rise of 38 per cent in calls to our national helpline compared to February last year.

"The rise in the cost of living is felt most keenly by those on a low income. There are still many who are struggling to make ends meet."

This comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring statement on Wednesday, in which he announced that government statistics suggested the economy could grow by 3.8 per cent this year.

He also stated that fuel duty would be cut by 5p a litre for the next 12 months, for the second time in 20 years, and that he would double the household support fund to £1 billion.

For some, the rise in inflation and energy prices exceeds any benefit they may see from the increased threshold of National Insurance, Carolyn confirmed.

CAP have called on the Government to try to release the current financial strain on households, many of which were already in trouble before the recent cost of living issues.

The group has urged anyone struggling with problem debt to seek free help from us or another reputable debt help organisation.