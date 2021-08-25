Town urged to get behind Market Drayton 10k as it gets the go-ahead for autumn 2021

Market Drayton 10K 2019

The Müller Market Drayton 10k committee have confirmed the postponed 2020 race will be able to take place as planned on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Race director Tim Beckett said it was 50/50 as to whether they could get past the red tape and restrictions for the event to happen this year – but they have finally been given the go ahead.

However, there is a lot of work to do as the committee only have six weeks until race day to sort everything out.

Whereas they normally have 12 months preparation, so it’s putting a lot of pressure on an already depleted committee, according to director, Tim Beckett.

Tim said: "We need as much help from local townsfolk to put this event on as we can get.

"A total of 150 personnel are required on race day for the event to happen which include marshalling the course, goody bag handout, assisting with the start and finish, help with the fun run and number allocation being some of the main tasks.

"We do have support of the Market Drayton running club, local scouts, guides and cadets but need more help if anyone can assist.

"All runners entered into the postponed event will have their entry transferred to the October event unless they have already contacted the 10k committee to defer to the 2022.

"If runners can’t take part or are not sure whether they entered or deferred to 2022, then they can contact the event for clarification."

More than 2,000 runners completed the Market Drayton 10k in 2019 as it proves to be one of the most popular events in the Shropshire running diary.

The Müller sponsored event in 2019 included afternoon entertainment, with three bands performing.