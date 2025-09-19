21-hour yellow weather warning for Shropshire: 'Slow-moving' band of heavy rain could drench county

A severe weather warning for heavy rain will come into force at 9am on Saturday (September 20) and continue through to 6am on Sunday.

The yellow weather warning will cover almost all of Shropshire - bar the area east of Ludlow and south of Bridgnorth - plus large parts of Wales and most of the north of England.

The Met Office said there is a "small chance" that heavy rainfall could cause transport disruption and flooding.

The yellow weather warning will cover almost all of Shropshire, Wales and most of the north of England. Image: Met Office

A spokesperson for the forecaster said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, across Wales, northern England and southern Scotland is expected to remain slow-moving during Saturday morning before making erratic eastward progress, eventually clearing early on Sunday.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the focus for the heaviest rainfall, 20mm to 30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely and there is a chance that 60mm to 80mm of rain could fall in places.

"These higher accumulations may not be confined to high ground only. Due to this uncertainty, further changes to the warning area are possible.

"As the area of rain clears east, a spell of strong northwesterly winds may develop later Saturday and Sunday morning, most likely towards North Sea coasts."

Those living within the weather warning area are advised to keep an eye on road conditions, or bus and train schedules, and amend travel plans if necessary.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."