Charity car wash in Woore will raise money for school resources

Charity car wash pre pic at Woore village hall. Pictured front is Lorna Reeve with her daughter Chelsea-Mae Buner age 4 and the Friends of Woore school

The Friends of Woore School is hosting a special fundraising event this September just before the children return to school to try and raise money for the school and nursery after a tough year.

Friends of Woore School work all year around to raise money to support the primary school and nursery within the parish of Woore, through local fundraising events.

Having been forced to cancel the annual summer fete two years running, there has been a devastating impact on fundraising and so the team decided to look at other ways to raise much needed funds, with the support of the local community.

Money raised goes entirely to the school to purchase much needed resources and equipment for the children, as well as to provide the odd surprise activity or treat for the children of the school.

Helen Jackson, member of the friends group, said: "A charity car wash will take place on Sunday, September 5 between 9am and 2pm, on the car park of the Victory Hall in Woore.

"We are inviting people to come along and have their car washed by parents, children and supporters of the local school for just £5 per car, which includes a refreshment and a balloon for children.

"There will be additional refreshments and sweets/cakes available to purchase on the day and an opportunity to take part in the raffle, where you could win a hamper worth £50. There will also be a mystery visit on the day for the whole family to enjoy.

"We’d love people to come along and support the children of the school, hopefully enabling us to purchase much needed resources for the academic year ahead when the children return in September."