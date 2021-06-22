Further plans to cut speed limit on Shropshire road named one of England's most dangerous

The scene of an accident on the A529 at Woodseaves, near Market Drayton

Shropshire Council will launch a consultation on Thursday for proposals to extend a 40mph speed limit on the A529 between Woodseaves and Market Drayton, which would reduce the speed limit on a 143-metre stretch of road from 60mph.

It comes as the authority is running a consultation until July 8 to alter the limit on the A529 between Hinstock and Woodseaves from 60mph to 50mph.

The road was recognised as one of the country's most dangerous roads in the 2016 EuroRAP Risk Ratings Report.

This led Shropshire Council to successfully apply for £3.8 million from the Department of Transport (DfT) to make the road safer.

A spokesman from the council said: "An extension of the existing 40mph speed limit by 143m is proposed at the southernmost junction of Woodseaves where the side roads lead to Goldstone and Wistanswick.

"The proposal is to extend the 40mph speed limit from the existing location north of the junction to a location south of the junction and extend 26m into the Woodseaves to Goldstone road facilitating and improving safety for vehicular traffic and all road users."

Other work on the road has included a major redevelopment to improve the safety of the Mount Pleasant crossroads in 2019.

There have been a number of fatal collisions on the road in recent years. In 2016, a 23-year old man died when the car he was a passenger in left the road and went down an embankment.

An 80-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash at the Sweet Appletree crossroads near Hinstock in 2015.

In December 2017, a man in his 60s suffered a head injury after his car collided with a wall on the A529 near Woodseaves.