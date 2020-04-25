Market Drayton Foodbank gets £1,000 boost from town council

The town council has shut its buildings to the public but staff are still working.

Town clerk Julie Jones said: "We are in partnership with the Market Drayton Foodbank and this is working extremely well. Market Drayton Town Council is now able to refer directly and we have been taking calls for food assistance which have been actioned.

"£1,000 has been awarded from MDTC to the food bank and this will be kept under review – they may need more. This money has been taken out of under-spend on the community and governance budget and approved by the chair.

"After a request from the foodbank one of our vehicles plus driver was used to meet the demand of deliveries. We have also been taking calls for delivery of medicines and ‘friendly calls’ to help the vulnerable.

"I am also in touch with the churches in the town to maintain good communication and to avert any overlapping of voluntary work.

"There has been a request for a grant to help volunteers deliver foodstuff to the self-isolating people in the town, a sum of approximately (still to be decided) £300. This will be administered by Christ Church [in Little Drayton].

Town council meetings have been cancelled for the immediate future but the council hopes to soon audio stream its meetings.

The town hall phone line is open from 9am to 4pm on Mondays and 9am to 1pm on Friday. Call 01630 653364 or email admin@marketdrayton.gov.uk.