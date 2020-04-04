Menu

Bungalows plan for village near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A developer hopes to build eight bungalows on a former farm in Norton-in-Hales.

G.G.L. James has applied for planning permission for new houses on half a hectare of defunct farm land off the Main Road in the village.

The bungalows would be a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom houses.

A statement supporting the application by Lever, Turner & Cowdell said: "Sympathetically designed development at an appropriate density and type to meet local need/demand will significantly enhance the character and appearance of this prominent site in the public domain.

"The development will be served by the existing entrance to the yard which also serves Plots 3 and 4 of the adjacent Pear Tree Croft development and the residential barn conversions to the south of the Main Road access.

"The design responds positively to the context of setting and demographic characteristics of the area, where there is a demand for retirement down-sizing from substantial family sized dwellings in the village, to remain in the settlement, where there is scant existing availability to serve this demand."

Shropshire Council has not yet issued its decision on permission.

