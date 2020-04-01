Asda drops noise objection to Market Drayton flats plan

McCarthy & Stone applied in July last year for permission to demolish buildings at 36 Stafford Street and build a retirement complex, but Asda objected because it has a store nearby and feared future noise complaints from the new residents.

The supermarket first objected in August and McCarthy & Stone revised its designs in the following months.

At one point the developer proposed an 11ft acoustic barrier, which Shropshire Council's conservation department said would be unacceptable, and also removed four separate town houses from the plans.

Earlier this month new drawings were submitted to Shropshire Council with plans for no room windows to face the supermarket.

Now Asda has said it could support the new plan.

Katherine Sneeden of Jigsaw Planning said on Asda's behalf: "My client and their acoustic advisors are content that the new proposed new site layout addresses the concerns expressed previously.

"I can therefore confirm that Asda would have no objection to the application being approved on the basis of the drawings submitted [this month].

"Should the applicant further revise the layout then we reserve the right to review this position accordingly."

Advertising

Market Drayton Town Council has supported the application throughout the planning process.

One man who lives near the site did object to the new design, saying it bore "no resemblance" to the original plans which he supported.

Derek Roberts said: "There is no regard to the fact that this is a conservation area and the only thing that seems to be in the mind of the developer is to overcome the noise objection from Asda to the detriment of the neighbouring properties including the Grade II listed [Roman Catholic Church of St Thomas Aquinas and St Stephen Harding]."

McCarthy & Stone has been approached for comment.