Village volunteers off the mark for Bloom competition preparations

The Norton-in-Hales bloom group hopes to follow up last year's Gold award in the Village category of the Britain in Bloom Heart of England competition.

The village near Market Drayton also won big in 2018 and before that in 2015, when it was named the 'Champion of Champions'.

Norton in Bloom volunteers have already been braving the elements in recent weeks to make sure two village beauty spots are looking their best, with a focus on sustainable community activities for this year's competition.

Nigel Passmore of the group said: "Norton in Bloom is delighted to welcome several new villagers to its burgeoning group of dedicated volunteers.

"The group will strive to maintain the floral beauty of the village as well as organising several social activities to involve the whole community, with a keen eye on sustainability and the environment.

"After a recent very well-attended work party to tidy up a local beauty spot, Parton's Pool, another work party has just worked hard to maintain the flower beds at the village school.

"This work at the school mirrors the group's ongoing engagement with children throughout the village and the events planned to involve them.

"After last year's success, there will be a repeat of the Easter egg hunt which attracted many families and children from the village and beyond.

"Other planned events include a talk from an award-winning local head gardener, a wreath-making workshop as well as the perennial, ever-popular plant sale and village show later in the year.

"Consideration is being given to further activities which will be announced soon."