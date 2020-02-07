Menu

Three car crash in Market Drayton

By Sue Austin | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Three cars were involved in a crash in Market Drayton town centre this afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 4.15pm in Cheshire Street.

Police, ambulance and the fire service went to the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped in the crash and said the firefighters from the town administered first aid to those who had been in the saloon cars.

