Market Drayton farm shop nominated for national award

The farm shop, which opened in February 2018, is nominated in the local food and drink category for the Midlands region at the Countryside Alliance awards.

Now in their fifteenth year, the Countryside Alliance Awards are an annual celebration of British food and farming, with a focus on small businesses.

Driven by public nominations, giving customers the chance to put their favourite businesses forward for national acclaim, the awards received over seventeen thousand nominations this year.

Offering local produce and home-made food, the Fields Kitchen is run by Tracey Edwards, who expressed her pride at the nomination.

She said: "We're chuffed to bits with the nomination, it's great that the Countryside Alliance awards can raise the profile of shops like ours.

"It's very satisfying to have a base of customers who are willing to nominate us for a national award.

"We have always wanted to champion good, old-fashioned customer service and bring local produce back to the high street."

Countryside Alliance awards director Sarah Lee said: "These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside.

"Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition."

If the Fields Kitchen is to triumph at the regional awards they would head to the House of Lords for a Champions’ Reception, where MPs and ministers will be in attendance and national champions crowned.