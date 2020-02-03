Menu

'We'd like a chat': Drug users' bong found in Market Drayton park

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Police found drugs paraphernalia abandoned in Market Drayton's town park.

Picture: @MDraytonCops

The yellow bong was found in the main town park near Manor Gardens on Friday.

Officers from the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team made a tongue-in-cheek appeal on social media for the owner to come forward and discuss it.

They tweeted: "Just found this in the Town Park. If you think this is yours, come to the police station, we'd like a chat! #nevergettingitback"

