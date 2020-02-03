Advertising
'We'd like a chat': Drug users' bong found in Market Drayton park
Police found drugs paraphernalia abandoned in Market Drayton's town park.
The yellow bong was found in the main town park near Manor Gardens on Friday.
Officers from the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team made a tongue-in-cheek appeal on social media for the owner to come forward and discuss it.
They tweeted: "Just found this in the Town Park. If you think this is yours, come to the police station, we'd like a chat! #nevergettingitback"
