Menu

Advertising

'Tiny spider' sparks Christmas fire scare in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A spider's movements caused a fire scare in Market Drayton on Christmas Day.

Just before midnight on December 25, the fire alarms at a housing complex in Cheshire Street were triggered and firefighters were called.

Crews attended from Market Drayton and nearby Loggerheads in Staffordshire.

They found no fire but on inspecting the alarms, realised an arachnid had set them off.

A statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The crew found that a tiny spider had decided to move house for Christmas, and had taken up residence inside the smoke alarm, causing it to activate.

"The crew used their powers of gentle persuasion to convince the spider that they would be better suited living elsewhere, the alarms were reset and both appliances returned to their home stations."

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News