'Tiny spider' sparks Christmas fire scare in Market Drayton

Just before midnight on December 25, the fire alarms at a housing complex in Cheshire Street were triggered and firefighters were called.

Crews attended from Market Drayton and nearby Loggerheads in Staffordshire.

They found no fire but on inspecting the alarms, realised an arachnid had set them off.

A statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The crew found that a tiny spider had decided to move house for Christmas, and had taken up residence inside the smoke alarm, causing it to activate.

"The crew used their powers of gentle persuasion to convince the spider that they would be better suited living elsewhere, the alarms were reset and both appliances returned to their home stations."