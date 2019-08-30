Menu

Church near Market Drayton seeking £25,000 for repairs

A crowdfunding appeal has been made for £25,000 needed for repairs to a church near Market Drayton.

St James' Church, in Audlem. Photo: Google StreetView.

St James' Church, in Audlem, needs work done to its tower and church warden Peter Ellis is appealing for money to help.

It will require 17 stones to be replaced and 16 'anchors' to be drilled into the buttresses and tower.

Mr Ellis said: "Our 13th century Grade I listed building was being repaired when further faults were discovered and we were faced with a cost increase of £41,000. With contractors on site we had no time to raise these extra funds.

"Although we have managed to raise some additional fund we still have a shortfall of £25000. We would be most grateful for any support you could offer."

